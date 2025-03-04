Jelly Roll is thrilled that he'll be "American Idol's" first artist-in-residence when the show returns for its new season March 9 on ABC. But if he has his way, he'll be the first -- and the last.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, Jelly Roll said, "What I want to do is get a permanent artist-in-residency there. That's my dream right now ... it never could be anybody but me, and 'American Idol' signs a lifelong contract for Jelly Roll to be the mentor artist-in-residence."
Jelly Roll, an "American Idol" fanatic, also said he got the newly created position by "just fanning my way into the job ... proving how much I know and love about 'American Idol.'"
The concept of being able to "pay it forward" is what excites Jelly the most about his role.
"Music changed my life," he told ET. "Before I wrote a song ... music changed my life. These kids are on the verge of having their life changed."
He added, "Every time I leave there, I feel wrong that, like, they let me do that, you know what I mean? ... Like, I can't believe they let me do that on TV. It's crazy."
He also shared that judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are "the funniest ... they're a hoot and a half," while new judge and former "Idol" champ Carrie Underwood is "killin' it."
Jelly Roll was named the show's artist-in-residence in February. He's set to step into his role during Hollywood Week.
In his new capacity as artist-in-residence, the "Save Me" hitmaker will be a "permanent fixture this season," working closely with this year's "American Idol" hopefuls to give "firsthand advice on how to navigate the journey," according to a representative for ABC.