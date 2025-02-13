Carrie Underwood's debut as an "American Idol" judge is almost here and we have a new look of the country singer at the judges' table.
A new promo video, which was released on Wednesday, features Underwood during "American Idol" auditions alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, dancing at the judges' table, reacting to moving performances from contestants and more.
In one clip, Underwood is comforted by Richie and Bryan as she's moved to tears from a contestant's tribute to his grandparents.
At the end of the promo video, she says, "This show is for people that have the talent, have the dream, and they just need a chance."
Underwood was the winner of "American Idol" in 2005, during the show's fourth season.
In August 2024, it was announced that she'll be joining Bryan and Richie as a judge on season 23 of the singing competition show, as Katy Perry's replacement.
"I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said in a video at the time when the announcement was made. "I'm proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I'm so proud of everything that I've accomplished since."
"American Idol" season 23 will premiere on March 9 on ABC.
Fans of the show will be able to see a special preview of the upcoming season following the live telecast of The Oscars on Sunday, March 2, on ABC. It will also be available the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."