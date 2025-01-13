Carrie Underwood will be taking the national stage next week.
Underwood is set to sing "America the Beautiful" at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she said in a statement on Monday. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
Inauguration events will start on Saturday with a fireworks celebration. After the swearing-in and parade on Inauguration Day, Trump will attend and deliver remarks at three inaugural balls.
Recently, Underwood performed a medley of her hits on New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC, ahead of her return to "American Idol" as a judge later this year.
Four years ago, Garth Brooks sang "Amazing Grace" for the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Singer Jackie Evancho performed at Trump's first inauguration eight years ago.
ABC News' Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.