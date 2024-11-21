Watch Carrie Underwood join Cody Johnson for surprise CMA Awards performance
Seth Herald/Reuters
In a surprise performance, Carrie Underwood joined Cody Johnson on stage at the 2024 CMA Awards to perform their recent duet, "I'm Gonna Love You."
Johnson began the performance alone, completing the first verse before Underwood entered from the side stage to a wave of cheers from the crowd. The "American Idol" judge was absent from the CMA website's list of performers, making her appearance all the more special for fans.
The "Dirt Cheap" singer racked up several nominations at this year's awards, including single of the year and male vocalist of the year, and his latest album "Leather" --- the deluxe edition of which includes "I'm Gonna Love You" -- won for album of the year.
Watch the heartfelt performance below.