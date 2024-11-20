A 6-year-old girl's emotional rendition of a song by Jelly Roll caught the attention of the country music star himself.
The girl, Paisley, was caught on camera by her mom singing Jelly Roll's hit song "I Am Not Okay" to herself in her bed one morning.
In the video, Paisley is lying in her bed, with her head on a pillow and looking straight up to the ceiling as she sings.
Her mom shared the video Monday on TikTok, where it now has 2 million views and counting.
"If you ever need an opener for a show @Jelly Roll @Bunnie Xo 🪄, this girl loves you and loves to sing/perform," the mom captioned the video, tagging both Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO.
Bunnie XO was first to reply, writing: "Omg haha so cute- FELT SISTER."
Jelly Roll then also commented on the video, writing: "Maybe the best video ever lol."