Jelly Roll is headed to "American Idol" as the show's first-ever Artist in Residence.
In his new capacity, the "Save Me" hitmaker will be a "permanent fixture this season," working closely with this year's "American Idol" hopefuls to give "firsthand advice on how to navigate the journey," according to a representative for ABC.
He's set to step into his role during Hollywood Week.
This won't be the singer's first time on the show. He previously appeared as a performer and guest mentor on the show's 22nd season.
In a video announcing the new role on Tuesday, "American Idol" shared a video of the singer celebrating the title. In the clip, he grabbed "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest and spun him around in the air.
"You're shaping America's future," Seacrest told Jelly Roll.
"I feel like I'm giving them the energy they need, I'm uplifting and trying to get them going," Jelly Roll responded.
In a caption, Jelly Roll reiterated his excitement for the new role and explained that he will be "mentoring" the contestants. "Had to lift up @ryanseacrest just like I’m gonna lift up the @americanidol hopefuls! 🙌 Honored to be Idol’s first-ever ARTIST IN RESIDENCE—mentoring with heart, soul, and real experience!" wrote Jelly Roll.
Jelly Roll won't be the only country superstar on the show this season. Joining him on the show are judges Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood, as well as Lionel Richie.
Season 23 of American Idol premieres March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu. A special season preview will air after the Oscars on March 2 on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."