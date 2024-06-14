As his career is skyrocketing, Jelly Roll said he's simply feeling "blessed" these days.
The "Need a Favor" singer, 39, is fresh off his first-ever Grammy nominations and is the reigning new artist of the year at the CMA Awards -- but he's also just a family man when at home with wife Bunnie XO and his two children.
He is a dad to his 16-year-old daughter Bailee and 7-year-old son Noah, both from previous relationships.
Jelly Roll told "Good Morning America" at CMA Fest 2024 that he's looking forward to Father's Day and revealed how he would ideally like to spend the holiday.
"Sitting on a boat somewhere with a bobber floating," he laughed.
Jelly Roll and his wife recently opened up about their desire to add another child to their household, and the singer revealed why he believes now is the perfect time for them to expand their family.
"I think we're both really comfortable and stable," he explained. "I think both of us have kind of been runners our whole life and never felt real stability."
He added, "Neither one of us came from proper home lives, so I think that we feel like we built a proper home."
Jelly Roll also shared his opinion about what role he wants social media to play in his children's lives. While he doesn't post about his kids often, they have begun to pop up more frequently in some of his wife's family-centric posts.
"Social media is unavoidable, right?" he told "GMA." "I think parents have to embrace that first and foremost."
"Keep it from your kids as long as you can, but we can't keep our kids in a bubble to think this isn't the reality of the world where it's at and it's only going to get more so," he continued. "So I'm just trying to teach them proper etiquette about it."
As for his professional life, Jelly Roll teased he's got "lot of new music" on the way.
"I'm writing more than I've ever wrote," he said. "I've never been more inspired and met more people and heard more stories that I feel like I need to share -- not for myself, but for them."