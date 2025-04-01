After months of rumors and speculation, the actors who will play The Beatles in Sam Mendes' four separate films about the legendary group have been announced.
Harris Dickinson has been cast to play John Lennon, with Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, Sony announced Monday.
While each Beatle will be getting their own film, it doesn't sound like moviegoers will have to wait too long to see each one. The studio revealed all four pictures will be released in April 2028, with the project titled "The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event."
Mendes' Beatles project was first announced back in February 2024.
"I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," Mendes, best known for such films as "American Beauty" and "Skyfall," said at the time.
The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the band members' life stories and their legendary catalog of music.
While this is the first time The Beatles have supported a movie about the band, it isn't the first time they have been depicted on screen. The 1994 film "Backbeat" chronicled the early days of The Beatles, and in 2009, Aaron Taylor-Johnson played Lennon in the film "Nowhere Boy," which focused on the singer's teenage years.
The Beatles were also subject of the 2019 comedy "Yesterday," about a struggling musician who wakes up after an accident and discovers he's the only one in the world who remembers The Beatles.