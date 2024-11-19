Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson's erotic thriller "Babygirl" is out with a second trailer.
The new look at the scandalous story of a powerful CEO, Romy, played by Kidman, falling into a sexually fueled affair with a younger intern, Samuel, played by Dickinson, was released by A24 on Tuesday. The Halina Reijn-directed film arrives in theaters on Dec. 25.
Watch the full trailer here.
The trailer opens on the pair in an elevator as a conversation voices over where Kidman's character expresses the need to "have a conversation" with Dickinson's character about their affair.
"I think I have power over you," says Dickinson's character "cause I can make one call and you lose everything."
Next, we see Kidman's character away from the nefarious situation interacting with her family, including her husband played by Antonio Banderas.
"Being a CEO means being a nurturer and a collaborator," says Kidman's character, recording a speech, which Dickinson watches her record.
The trailer includes shots of the pair escalating their seduction, including shots of dancing in a club and sensually holding each other in bed.
Kidman's character looks up to Dickinson's and states, "I'll do whatever you tell me to do" while sitting in what appears to be an office.
"I've never experienced anything like this," says Kidman's character at the conclusion of the trailer.
"You're my Babygirl" says Dickinson's character in the closing moment.
Along with Kidman, Dickinson, and Banderas, Sophie Wilde also stars in the project, playing the role of Esme, Romy's assistant.