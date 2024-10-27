Nicole Kidman gave a shoutout to her husband, Keith Urban, for spending his birthday giving back to those in need.
On Saturday, Kidman and Urban attended Concert for Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, to help raise funds for relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
The benefit concert, which featured headliners Luke Combs and Eric Church, included performances by Urban, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow and Bailey Zimmerman, among others.
The event raised $24.5 million, according to The Charlotte Observer.
The evening also saw Kidman making a surprise appearance onstage to celebrate her husband’s 57th birthday.
But first, she helped Urban welcome Church to the stage.
"[We're] here with all of you tonight because of Eric giving Keith a call," Kidman said to the crowd. "I do want to say it's his birthday tonight. ... And he wanted to be here with you. So here we go. Eric Church called him and here we are."
Kidman and Urban have been married since June 2006. The couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Along with their two daughters, Kidman also shares a daughter, Bella, and son, Connor, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
Earlier this month, Church and Combs, both of whom are North Carolina natives, opened up about their "Concert for Carolina" benefit concert, which aimed at helping communities recover in the wake of Hurricane Helene.
Church told "Good Morning America" that this cause is so important to him because, "It's very simply who I am: North Carolina-made."
"I wouldn't be who I am today if not for the people there and the community there. To see this happen to them, to that community, to those people, is especially devastating," he explained. "Luke and I are doing everything we can to try to help that out. For me, it's in the very DNA of what made me, me."
Meanwhile, Combs told "GMA" that after seeing the devastation Helene left in its wake, Church was "the first guy I called."
"I know how much our state means to him, and to myself, and I knew that he would be willing to do whatever it took to help out," he continued. "I had this crazy idea to do a show at Bank of America [Stadium]. I think it's gonna be a really special night."
"But I promise it will be a once-in-a-lifetime kind of concert," he added at the time. "I'm real excited and proud to be a part of it."