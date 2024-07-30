Nicole Kidman and her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, had a mother-daughter date on Monday in Paris.
The duo stepped out for OMEGA’s “Her Time” event at OMEGA House in Paris and were all smiles as they posed for photos.
Kidman wore a matching white skirt and top set while her daughter opted for a matching gray vest and trousers set.
According to L’Officiel, the luxury label known for its Swiss watches, just opened a new space in Paris consisting of different exhibits for guests to explore the displays of different items.
Since the Olympic Games kicked off on Friday, Kidman has been out and about in Paris watching some of the Games.
Earlier on Monday, she shared a video with moments from Sunday’s women’s street final skateboarding event, which she attended with husband Keith Urban.
Urban and Kidman are also parents to Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. Kidman shares daughter Isabella Jane and son Connor Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise.