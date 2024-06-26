"Like mother, like daughter" was the apparent theme of Nicole Kidman's recent rare appearance with her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban in Paris.
The duo was seen attending Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 couture show during Paris Fashion Week wearing coordinating long black dresses and dark shades.
They both wore similar straight long blonde hairstyles as well.
Kidman was photographed wearing a sparkling, fitted, floor-length mock turtleneck dress paired with dark rectangular-framed sunglasses.
Her 15-year-old daughter opted for a similar look in a velvet body-con mini dress that also had a mock neck design. Sunday Rose's look was complete with sheer tights and a small clutch purse.
Kidman and her daughter wore the looks while sitting front row at the luxury label's show.
Sunday Rose's Paris Fashion Week debut comes shortly after also being spotted on the red carpet to support her mother as Kidman accepted the American Film Institute's AFI Life Achievement Award in April.
Kidman has four children. In addition to Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, whom Kidman shares with husband Keith Urban, the actress shares two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise -- Bella, 31 and Connor, 29.
In March, the "Big Little Lies" star opened up to Elle about life with her two teenage daughters for the publication's April 2024 Impact Issue.
"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite," she told the outlet at the time. "I marvel at that age group and what they're dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."