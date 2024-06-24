Selma Blair wears tie made of braided hair at Paris fashion show
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Selma Blair turned heads as she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week.
The "Legally Blonde" actress, 52, stepped out at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on Monday wearing an oversized tan suit, a chunky belt and a white button-up shirt, but it was a braided hair tie that topped off her unique look.
Further enhancing the ensemble, Blair's eye-catching accessory perfectly matched her platinum blonde locks.
Blair, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, has been enjoying her time in France, as evidenced by a funny video she recently shared on Instagram of an "American girl in Paris."