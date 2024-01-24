Selma Blair and her former "Dancing with the Stars" partner Sasha Farber are clearly still besties.

Farber, who competed with Blair on season 31 of the reality competition series, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of them hanging out together, both looking chic in sunglasses and cardigans.

"Caught up with this woman who is one in a million !!!!!" he captioned the snap.

The dancing duo were a fan-favorite pair on "DWTS" season 31 until Blair had to withdraw from the competition due to the toll it was taking on her body. She has been battling multiple sclerosis since 2018.

In her final dance, the "Legally Blonde" actress and Farber performed a waltz to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" and earned a perfect -- and symbolic -- score of 40 out of 40.