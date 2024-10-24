Nicole Kidman was hard to miss during her latest red carpet appearance.
The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Special Ops: Lioness" season two on Wednesday donning a stylish ensemble from Bottega Veneta's spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection.
The look incorporated a white backless draped halter top paired with a yellow striped two-tiered skirt that had an accentuated hip structure.
Kidman completed the look with white slingback pumps and a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle. She kept her makeup neutral-toned and glowing.
Zoë Saldaña was also in attendance for the premiere, and she wore similar look from Balmain's Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection.
The actress' vibrant ensemble included a loose fitting lilac halter top that had a low plunging neckline. Her top was tucked into a red maxi wrap skirt that had an embellished hip element — similar to Kidman.
To bring her look together, Saldaña opted for black nail polish on her fingers and toes. She also wore her bronze-toned hair styled with a deep side part along with cascading soft curls and minimal jewelry.
"Special Ops: Lioness" is a gripping CIA espionage thriller series on Paramount+ that follows a counterterrorism team, with Saldaña starring as Joe and Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade.
Season two of the series returns on Oct. 27.