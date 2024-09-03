Nicole Kidman turned a lot of heads with one of her latest looks.
The actress attended the U.K. premiere of her upcoming film, "The Perfect Couple," on Monday wearing a black dress from Balenciaga.
The alluring satin ensemble is from the designer's pre-fall 2024 collection, and features a unique silhouette that includes a pointed, strapless top design.
She paired the look with statement drop earrings and rings. Her hair was worn straight with a sleek side part, and she also had a pop of vibrant, pink color on her lips.
While Kidman's look stood out at the premiere, it may look familiar to some as Kim Kardashian wore a white version of it to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.
The look is a reflection of creative director Denma's admiration for Balenciaga's archives, according to WWD. The dress Kidman and Kardashian have worn specifically is a nod to founding designer, Cristóbal Balenciaga's, "envelope dress" that was introduced on the runway in 1967.
Kidman plays Greer Garrison Winbury in the upcoming crime drama six-episode series which is focused on a wealthy Nantucket family that becomes the center of a murder mystery.
"The Perfect Couple" will begin streaming on Netflix on Sept. 5.