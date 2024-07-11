Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber star in teaser trailer for new mini-series 'The Perfect Couple'
Nicole Kidman is starring in a new crime drama.
On Thursday, the teaser trailer for the six-episode limited series, "The Perfect Couple," dropped featuring Kidman alongside a star-studded cast in a story set in Nantucket, Massachusetts.
The teaser opens with Kidman's character, Greer Garrison Winbury, and actor Liev Schreiber's character, Tag Winbury, being interviewed by a reporter who asks them if "unconditional love" is what makes a 29-year marriage last.
Next, several clips set the scene that the wedding of one of Greer's sons is about to happen at her beachfront home, with the arrival of guests and snippets of celebrations happening all around.
But things take an eerie turn when a body turns up on the beach and Greer is questioned by detectives who ask her if there's anything she wants to tell them.
More suspicious moments arise in the teaser when Eve Hewson's character, Amelia Sacks, asks Greer's family during a dinner scene why they ask people to sign non-disclosure agreements.
"They're rich," says one character about the family in the teaser. "Kill-someone-and-get-away-with-it rich."
According to a synopsis for the series, which is based on author Elin Hilderbrand's bestselling novel of the same name, the show will follow Amelia, who is "about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket."
"Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season -- until a body turns up on the beach," the synopsis continues. "As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."
Along with Kidman, Schreiber and Hewson, also starring in the limited series are Billy Howle as Benji Winbury, the groom, Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury, the sister-in-law, Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco, the bride's best friend, Ishaan Khattar as Shooter Dival, the groom's best friend, and Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury, the groom's brother.
Sam Nivola, Mia Isaac, Donna Lynne Champlin and Isabelle Adjani also star in the series, which is directed and co-executive produced by Susanne Bier. Hilderband also serves as a co-executive producer with Jenna Lamia, who is also the showrunner for the series.
"The Perfect Couple" will be available to stream on Netflix on Sept. 5.
See the full teaser trailer here.