Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman are teaming up in an upcoming film titled "A Family Affair."
In a trailer for the flick released on Wednesday, Efron plays a high-flying superstar actor who becomes romantically involved with Kidman, the mother of his personal assistant played by Joey King.
The trailer shows Efron and Kidman getting intimate, much to the chagrin of King.
"After two years of being his assistant, I know him very well, he is self absorbed and selfish," said King in the trailer.
"He's going to hurt her," King further warns in the trailer.
"I'm starting to feel things that I never thought I would feel again, not since your father," Kidman tells King in the trailer.
A description of the film, slated to release on Netflix on June 28, describes "comic consequences for a young woman (Joey King), her mother (Nicole Kidman) and her movie star boss (Zac Efron) as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity."
The film is directed by "P.S. I Love You's" Richard Lagravenese and written by Carrie Solomon. The trailer also notes the film comes courtesy of the same producers as "Anyone But You," which came out in December.
"The only thing worse than being the assistant to a high-maintence movie star who doesn't take you seriously? Finding out he's smitten with your mom," reads a description on Netflix.
Efron recently starred in 2023's "The Iron Claw." King played Gypsy-Rose Blanchard in "The Act."