Zac Efron is all about having fun in the sun -- especially if he's hanging out with his siblings.

The "Iron Claw" actor, 36, shared a video to Instagram on March 19 in which he and his younger brother Dylan, 32, are seen with their half-sister Olivia at the beach.

"First day of spring ☀️," he captioned the post.

Zac Efron, brother Dylan Efron and their half-sister Olivia in a still from a video Zac Efron shared to Instagram on March 19, 2024. Zac Efron/Instagram

The video begins with Efron holding Olivia, 4, and kissing her head as she announces that a wave is coming.

Efron is then joined by his brother Dylan, and they each hold one of Olivia's hands and lift her up out of the water just as a wave hits them, prompting her to let out a squeal of delight.

Watch the full video here:

In addition to Dylan Efron and Olivia, the "High School Musical" alum also has a half-brother named Henry, who is Olivia's younger brother.

Efron, ever the family man, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December, with his parents and brother Dylan joining him for the special moment.