The official trailer for the upcoming film "Ricky Stanicky," starring Zac Efron andJohn Cena, is here.

The hilarious trailer dropped Friday.

Jon Cena is shown in a scene from the movie "Ricky Stanicky." Ben King/Prime

The film follows a group of friends who invent the imaginary figure "Ricky Stanicky" to get them out of trouble. The story then follows up with the group 20 years later, where they "still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior," according to a description of the film.

The trailer features Efron's character scheming with friends (played by Andrew Santino and Jermaine Fowler) about a new "Ricky" alibi to use with their respective spouses so they can go on a trip.

Zac Efron and Jon Cena are shown in a scene from the movie "Ricky Stanicky." Prime Video

Cena, who appears in the trailer in a white outfit with a white cowboy hat, and several other fun costumes, is the celebrity impersonator who is hired by the group of friends to play Ricky Stanicky at a family gathering.

"Ricky Stanicky" is directed by Peter Farrelly and also stars William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis and Anja Savcic.

Jermaine Fowler, Zac Efron, and Andrew Santino are shown in a scene from the movie "Ricky Stanicky." Ben King/Prime

The film will be available to stream on Prime Video starting March 7.

Check out the full trailer here.