Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley have announced their "decision to part ways" after five years of marriage.

In a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram stories, Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, and Corley said that the decision was made "amicably."

In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images, FILE

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," they stated. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

"God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together," they continued. "We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you - Chance & Kirsten."

The rapper became engaged to Corley, the founder of the lifestyle childrenswear brand BOBY, in July 2018. He shared the message, "She said yes," at the time on Twitter, now X.

In this Sept. 13, 2021, file photo, Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend The 2021 Met Gala in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, FILE

Before their wedding in 2019, Chance shared a sweet series of posts on X detailing how he met Corley at his mother's company office party when he was 9 years old.

The couple welcomed their daughter Kensli Bennett in 2015 and their daughter Marli Grace Bennett in 2019.