Chappell Roan is putting her mental health first.
In a statement shared to the "HOT TO GO!" singer's Instagram story on Friday, Roan said she was canceling two scheduled performances this weekend at the All Things Go Music Festival in Washington, D.C., and New York City to "prioritize my health."
"I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform," she said. "Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it."
"I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health," she added. "I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding."
She ended her message with, "Be back soon xox."
Roan was slated to perform in New York on Saturday and the D.C. area on Sunday. Other performers at the upcoming festival include Reneé Rapp, Hozier, Bleachers, Laufey and more.
All Things Go shared a statement on Instagram in response to Roan's canceled performances supporting the singer's decision.
"We're heartbroken to announce that Chappell Roan will no longer be performing at this year's festivals," the statement read. "While we know how much you were looking forward to the performances, it's important to remember that health and well-being always comes first."
"All Things Go strongly supports artists prioritizing their well-being and we ask our community to rally around Chappell Roan with love and understanding," the statement continued. "Let's continue to show the world that music fans support not just the art, but the artists themselves."
Roan has been open about her mental health amid her rapid rise to fame in the past year and has been outspoken about the negative side of fame.
In an interview with The Face earlier this month, she called fame "abusive."
"The vibe of this -- stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public -- is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband," she said at the time.
"That's what it feels like," she added. "I didn't know it would feel this bad."
The singer said she is protecting her mental health to ensure her career is "sustainable."
"This industry and artistry f---ing thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping," she said. "You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn't that so f---ed up?"
"The ambition is: how do I not hate myself, my job, my life, and do this?" she added. "Because right now, it's not working. I'm just scrambling to try to feel healthy."