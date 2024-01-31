Chita Rivera, the Broadway legend and trailblazing Latina actress, has died. She was 91 years old.

Lisa Mordente, Chita Rivera's daughter, said her mother died peacefully on Tuesday in New York City after a brief illness.

Chita Rivera was the original cast member in the Broadway musical production of "West Side Story," in November 1957. AP Photo

Born Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23, 1933, Rivera was a trained ballerina from a young age and went on to study at the School of American Ballet before heading to Broadway.

Rivera was a triple threat, amassing 10 total Tony nominations and winning twice, the first time for "The Rink" in 1984 and then for "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in 1993.

Other shows she was nominated for throughout her career included "Bye Bye Birdie," "Chicago," "Bring Back Birdie," "Merlin," "Jerry's Girls," "Nine," "Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life" and "The Visit."

In 2018, Rivera was also awarded a Tony for lifetime achievement in theatre, which included originating the roles of Anita in "West Side Story," Rose Alvarez in "Bye Bye Birdie" and Velma Kelly in "Chicago."

On the big screen, she starred opposite Shirley MacLaine in 1969's "Sweet Charity" and made a cameo in the 2002 film adaptation of "Chicago," which went on to win best picture at the Academy Awards. She was most recently featured in the 2021 film "Tick, Tick... Boom!" about "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson.

Chita Rivera attends The 2018 Chita Rivera Awards at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts on May 20, 2018 in New York City. Walter Mcbride/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Her television credits included several appearances on "The New Dick Van Dyke Show" with her "Bye Bye Birdie" co-star Dick Van Dyke.

Rivera received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2002 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2009.

She was married once, to Tony Mordente, whom she met during "West Side Story." They were married from 1957 to 1966 and had one child together, daughter Lisa.

In 2021, Rivera offered advice to younger generations during an interview with "20/20," saying, "Be yourself, work hard and ... just think you can do everything and anything until you find out you can't."

Following the news of her passing, stars across Hollywood and Broadway remembered Rivera, including Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose.

"Chita Rivera is eternal," Moreno said in an Instagram post. "I remember seeing her for the first time in Mr. Wonderful and exclaiming, 'Oh my god, who IS that'? When I tound out that this astonishing creature was one of my people, I crowed with pride."

"She was the essence of Broadway," she added. "As I write this, I am raising a glass to this remarkable woman and friend. Chita, amiga, Salud!"

In an Instagram post she shared, DeBose called Rivera "a force."

"To be in her presence was to behold greatness," DeBose said. "I always got the sense that she had great expectations, but none greater than the ones she held herself to...I am heartbroken and yet ever inspired as she showed so many of us what was possible. Rest well Queen.💜 #ChitaRivera"