More details about Chlöe Bailey's long-awaited debut album have been unveiled.

The singer shared an Instagram post Tuesday in which she revealed the album is called "In Pieces" and is expected to drop sometime in March.

Alongside the announcement was a video in which Chlöe is seen wearing a fitted red gown, holding a golden human heart in one hand and a sphere in the other.

"Wear my heart on my sleeve / They all say I'm naive / But it's better than nothing," she's heard singing before "In Pieces" and "March 2023" appear on the screen.

Chlöe has long been teasing her new album, dropping previous singles "Have Mercy," "Treat Me," "Surprise" and "For the Night" featuring Latto.

"It's everything that I've been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can't do it -- all of those things have gone into the music," she told Billboard of her upcoming project.

"The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself," she added. "It's me breaking free."