Chris Evans has heard rumors of Marvel Studios getting the original Avengers gang back together -- but what he hasn't heard is his phone ringing.

"You know, I always see those reports too, and it's news to me," the actor, who played Steve Rogers/Captain America for nearly a decade, said Monday on "The View."

He added, "I think every couple months someone says that they're getting [Robert] Downey [Jr.], and [Chris] Hemsworth, and Scarlett [Johansson], and everyone's coming back! No one's spoken to me about it."

Chris Evans in a scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier movie trailer. Marvel Entertainment

While Evans said he "would never say never" regarding a return to the MCU, he said the bar is relatively high.

"I'm very protective," he explained, referring to his previous role as Steve Rogers. "It's a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right."

Thanks to some creative use of time travel, viewers learned Evans' character got to live the life he'd missed with his love Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) at the close of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

He also passed the Captain America mantle -- and shield -- to his pal Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie).

Chris Evans speaks at a panel during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 3 at Javits Center on Oct. 14, 2023 in New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

"Endgame" also was the literal end for Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, and Downey's Tony Stark/Iron Man. Then again, in the comic book world, people nearly never stay dead.

As for what Evans misses most about his time in the MCU, he said it was the friendships he created with his co-stars and members of the crew.

Additionally, he admitted that "it's just intrinsically cool to be a superhero" and be allowed to "live out your childhood dreams."

