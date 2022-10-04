Coldplay has been forced to postpone its shows in Brazil, as lead singer Chris Martin has come down with a "serious lung infection," the band announced Tuesday.

The band was set to perform in Brazil from Oct. 11-22 and apologized to fans for the cancellation in a statement posted on Instagram and Twitter.

"With deep regret, we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023. Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks," the band wrote.

"We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days."

Harry Herd/Redferns via Getty Images, FILE In this Aug. 12, 2022, file photo, Chris Martin of Coldplay performs during the 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour at a sold out Wembley Stadium in London.

The group added that they were "extremely sorry" for the cancellations. "We're so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritize Chris' health," they wrote.

The band encouraged fans to "hold onto your tickets" as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates and said refunds will be available for those who are unable to make it.

"We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after the prescribed medical break and look forward to resuming the tour soon," they wrote.

It is unclear whether or not Coldplay will be forced to postpone any other future shows. The tour is currently expected to resume Oct. 25 in Argentina.