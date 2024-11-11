Coldplay singer Chris Martin is being praised for his thoughtfulness in helping a young fan get a better view at a concert.
In a video shared on TikTok, Martin can be seen stopping the band's concert at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Nov. 6, to help a young boy struggling to see the show.
"You can sit right here," Martin tells the boy, while also gesturing to get him some headphones. "You don't have to be squished by all these adults."
In the video, the boy, who was not identified, is seen being lifted by a person next to him in order to get to the better seat.
"We'll take care you, man," Martin can be heard telling the boy as he walks away to continue the concert.
Martin, a dad of two with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, was celebrated in the comments section of the video by people praising him for his kindness.
"This was the best part of the night," wrote one commenter.
"Such a class act," wrote another commenter, with another adding, "What a gem he is."