Chris Martin took a tumble during Coldplay's concert in Australia over the weekend.
The "We Pray" singer, 47, was talking to the audience and walking backward at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3, when he suddenly fell through a trapdoor in the stage, as seen in fan-shot footage.
Attentive crew members immediately caught Martin mid-fall as the crowd collectively gasped in reaction to the scary moment.
"That's, uh, not planned," Martin said, praising the crew. "Thank you for catching me. Thank you guys."
Martin then made light of the moment, saying, "Holy s---. That was nearly a YouTube moment."
The moment occurred during Coldplay's fourth and final concert of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour" stop in Melbourne.
The British group continues the Australian leg of their world tour later this week, heading to Sydney for a four-night run on Nov. 6, 7, 9 and 10.