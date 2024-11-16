Sabrina Carpenter knows how to end a tour with a bang!
The singer brought out pop icon Christina Aguilera for a surprise performance during the first Los Angeles show of the final U.S. leg of Carpenter's "Short N' Sweet" tour.
On Saturday, Carpenter shared the unforgettable moment on Instagram with a video captioned, "LA night 1💋 thank you @xtina for coming out last night, giving everyone (me included) the surprise of our lives, and for being one of the main reasons I love + wanted to make pop music, I adore you to no end!!!!!"
The duo performed Aguilera's classic hit "Ain't No Other Man" before transitioning into a rendition of "What a Girl Wants." The latter performance was inspired by their recent collaboration for the 25th anniversary celebration of Aguilera's debut album.
Carpenter surprised fans just last month by performing a mashup of her hit "Espresso" alongside Taylor Swift during Swift's "Eras" tour stop in New Orleans.
Leading up to the Los Angeles shows, Carpenter teased fans with a still shot posted on Friday, writing, "Tomorrow we start our last 3 shows of the US leg in Los Angeles. I can't wait to see you all there 💋💋 :')."
Carpenter will play two more shows in Los Angeles before heading to Europe in Spring 2025.