Sabrina Carpenter joins Taylor Swift on stage for an 'Espresso' mashup: '300 eraspressos later'
Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift brought a new form of "Espresso" to New Orleans.
The two pop superstars appeared on stage together at Caesars Superdome during the New Orleans stop of Swift's world-famous Eras tour on Saturday night, singing a mashup of the two artists' hit songs.
In a video of the moment, which Carpenter shared to her Instagram story, Swift plays an acoustic-sounding version of Carpenter's song "Espresso," singing along with Carpenter who stands to her right, singing into a sparkling microphone.
"Say you can't sleep, baby, I know that's that me espresso," the pair sang together before a brief guitar riff. Next, Swift mashed-up Carpenter's song with her own by belting into the mic her famous lyric, "Is it over now!" as the crowd erupted in cheers.
Carpenter wrote "300 eraspressos later !!!!!!!!" over the Instagram video of the moment – a pun tying her song to the tour.
Carpenter is no stranger to the Eras tour. The singer was tapped by Swift to open multiple shows on the outing between August 2023 and March 2024.
After Carpenter wrapped her time on the tour, she posted a lengthy Instagram post thanking Swift for welcoming her.
"The most thank you's I've ever thank you'd to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour," wrote Carpenter.
When Carpenter posted this summer about her album's success as it rose to the top of the pop charts, Swift offered a message of support, writing, "SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER."
The Eras tour will close in Vancouver on Dec. 8.