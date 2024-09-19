Sabrina Carpenter is talking "nonsense" this Christmas.
This holiday season, the "Espresso" singer has a new variety special called "A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" on her wish list and she's performing some fun holiday covers, Netflix announced Thursday.
The upcoming special will also feature musical performances, comedic guests, duets and more surprises, according to Netflix, which also released a fun teaser for the project with Carpenter on social media.
"The holidays have always been so special to me," said Carpenter in a statement shared by Netflix. "I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show -- infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."
In 2023, Carpenter, who is also an executive producer on the upcoming project, released her holiday EP "Fruitcake," which featured original holiday-themed songs.
It also included a holiday remix of her viral single, "Nonsense," called "A Nonsense Christmas."
"A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" will arrive on Friday, Dec. 6 on Netflix at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.