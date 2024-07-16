Sabrina Carpenter marked a milestone of a project close to her heart.
On Monday, the “Espresso” singer shared a message on her Instagram story to commemorate two years since she released her 2022 album, "emails i can’t send," which includes the hits songs "Nonsense," "Read your Mind," "Feather" and "because i liked a boy."
"this album changed my life in many ways 2 years ago :’)," Carpenter wrote. "thank you to everyone who listened and is still listening! i love you always emails 💌"
"emails i can’t send" peaked at no. 12 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart in July of 2023. It spent 42 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart.
"Feather" also spent 32 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 while "Nonsense" spent 19 weeks on the chart.
In August 2023, Carpenter opened for Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour shows in Mexico City, Mexico.
She also performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, Lollapalooza and Coachella in April, where she performed her new song, "Espresso."
In June, she dropped "Please Please Please," the second song off her upcoming "Short n’ Sweet" album, out next month. The song became her first Billboard Hot 100 no. 1.
She’ll also hit the road in September for her sold-out Short n’ Sweet tour.