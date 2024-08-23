Pop star Sabrina Carpenter teamed up with "Wednesday" actress Jenna Ortega for the new music video for her song "Taste."
The Dave Meyers-directed clip debuted online Friday, the same day Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" album dropped.
In the music video, Carpenter and Ortega fight over a guy -- their "beloved boyfriend," played by "Halloween Ends" actor Rohan Campbell -- and kill each other over and over in ways inspired by iconic movies like "Death Becomes Her," "Psycho" and more.
At the end, the two eventually realize maybe they aren't enemies and their ex -- now dead -- actually sucked.
"Clingy, lots of trauma," Carpenter says of their former beau as the two leave his funeral with smoothies in hand, while Ortega adds, "Very insecure."
Watch the music video here.
Carpenter opened up about the release of "Short n' Sweet" -- which contains hits like "Espresso" and "Please Please Please" -- in an Instagram post shared Friday in which she talked about the emotional roller coaster ride it was to create it.
"i feel extremely lucky that each time i write a new record i learn a little bit more about myself, and can create from that place," she wrote. "the making of short n' sweet was one of the most special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun experiences of my life."
"I thought if something was funny enough to make me laugh then maybe it belonged in a song," she added. "happy or sad!"
By the way, Carpenter didn't name the album "Short n' Sweet" because she's, as she puts it, "vertically challenged." Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she explained that the title was more of a reflection of some of the relationships that inspired the songs.
"It was really like I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I've ever had and they affected me the most," she noted. "I think about the way that I respond to situations, and sometimes it is very nice and sometimes it's not very nice."
Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour kicks off Sept. 23.