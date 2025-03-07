Actress Christina Ricci's family are her biggest cheerleaders.
On Thursday, the actress, who is known for her work on "Yellowjackets," "The Addams Family," "Casper" and more, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with her family by her side.
Ricci was all smiles as she posed for photos with her husband Mark Hampton and her kids Freddie, 10, and Cleopatra, 3.
"I'm only here because of the incredible people in my life who have traveled this road with me," she said in her speech, in which she paid tribute to each of her loved ones, including Hampton and her kids.
"Mark, you're the most supportive and loving husband," she said. "Freddie, you made me feel so much love the day you were born and reconnected me to art and passion and ambition. And Cleo, my gorgeous little baby girl, I love you so much, I'm inspired by all your strength and courage and spirit. She's really spirited."
Ricci shares son Freddie with ex-husband James Heerdegen. Hampton and Ricci welcomed daughter Cleo in 2021.
Ricci also thanked her sister Pia, her brother-in-law TJ, her niece and nephew, and her mother, who she said "started this career with me when I was only 8."
"This really means so much to me, I have to say," Ricci added about the honor. "From the moment I started acting, I knew it was meant to be. I just felt like I was finally doing the right thing, and I was only 7. And then, from the moment I stepped on a film set, I knew I was home."
She continued, "I don't think I would have ever believed as a young actress that I would receive an honor like this. I always felt very much on the outside, and what made me special wasn't always valued or popular. Especially in my days as a young adult."
She added, "And I know I'm here and my career has thrived as it has only because of the belief others had in me and the work and support they were willing to offer me. I'm only here and will forever now be here at Hollywood and Argyle. I will haunt my star when I die, so I will always be here."
Guest speakers who honored Ricci included director Patty Jenkins and writer Dan Bucatinsky.
Ricci's "Yellowjackets" family was also in attendance.