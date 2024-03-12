Lenny Kravitz officially has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Tuesday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee, known for his hit songs "Fly Away," "It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over" and "American Woman," was honored during a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the iconic Capitol Records Tower.

Lenny Kravitz is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, March 12, 2024. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

To help commemorate the milestone, his daughter, actress and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz, honored him with a sweet message.

"Lenny Kravitz, I've had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time," she began. "And I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life."

"Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways, we've grown up together," she continued. "We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot. I've seen a lot. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways."

Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz hug during a ceremony honoring Lenny Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, on March 12, 2024. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Zoë Kravitz also roasted her dad on stage by paying tribute to his shirts.

"I've seen the way you show up, take care of the people you love -- I've seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I've seen through your shirts," she said.

"According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt," she joked. "And sure, you used to embarrass me when you'd pick me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the knitted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works."

"You two make each other better -- and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing," she added.

Zoë Kravitz then reflected on her relationship with her dad.

Zoe Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz attend the ceremony honoring Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, March 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

"All my life, people have asked me, 'What's it like to have such a cool dad?'" she said. "And the answer is, 'Awesome.' It's awesome. But not for the reasons some might think. What's cool about you is not what people think is cool about you. Your radness doesn't come from your shades or your leather pants or knitted shirts. It comes from your true love for life."

"Everything you do is an expression of that love," she continued. "Your music, your lyrics, your live performances, your homes, your love of food, of family, of good conversations, stupid jokes, dance parties, late night kitchen talks -- you absolutely devour life. You eat up every crumb and lick the plate. Life is your art and that is why your music is so inspiring and important."

"Congratulations, you're a star," she said at the end of her speech before giving her dad a big hug.

Academy Award winner Denzel Washington also took the stage to honor the iconic musician.

Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington laugh at the podium during a ceremony honoring Lenny Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, on March 12, 2024. Matt Baron/BEI via Shutterstock

"He's more than a friend, he's more than a brother," Washington said. "We're twins, we just don't look alike. We've had a close brothership, friendship ... for 30 years."

"God has blessed him with an unbelievable talent, but even more so, an unbelievable heart," he added, calling Lenny Kravitz "a giver" and "a lover."

Fellow Walk of Fame honoree and singer-actress Marla Gibbs, actor Hal Williams, chef Wolfgang Puck, actor Channing Tatum, Earth, Wind & Fire member Verdine White, and actor and musician Evan Ross were also in attendance to celebrate Lenny Kravitz.

Marla Gibbs and Lenny Kravitz attend the ceremony honoring Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, March 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

When it was his turn to speak, Lenny Kravitz called his Walk of Fame star an "incredible honor" and said that having his daughter and Washington there "means the world to me."

He also paid tribute to Norman Lear, saying that if the late screenwriter and film producer hadn't cast his mother Roxie Roker in the hit television sitcom "The Jeffersons," he "probably wouldn't be standing here right now."

He added, "I used to walk these very streets because the action and the grit that I was missing in New York was right here in Hollywood."

"As a teenager, I spent a lot of time walking up and down Hollywood Boulevard seeing the names of all my idols," he continued. "I never dreamt about having a star. I was usually just looking for a place to crash. But I did dream about making the music I wanted and doing my own thing. To see my name, Lenny Kravitz, permanently engraved on the same streets I used to walk is a surreal, indescribable feeling."