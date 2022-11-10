Stars showed up in their best looks at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.

Nominated artists and more walked the event's red carpet in elegant and creative ensembles to celebrate the biggest night in country music.

Luke Bryan is hosting the award show for the second time with Peyton Manning, who will take the CMA stage as host for the first time.

The show kicks off live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Check out some of the red carpet looks below and check back here for more as your favorite artists continue to arrive on the carpet.

Jessica Chastain

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images Jessica Chastain attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.

Carrie Underwood

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Carrie Underwood attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning

Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Lainey Wilson

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images Lainey Wilson attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Miranda Lambert

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Miranda Lambert attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Reba McEntire

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Reba McEntire attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Wynonna Judd

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images Wynonna Judd attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Ashley McBryde

Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images Ashley McBryde attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Breland

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Breland attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Katy Perry

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images Katy Perry attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Carly Pearce

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Carly Pearce attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Elle King

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Elle King attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Maddie and Tae

Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images Maddie Font and Tae Kerr of Maddie & Tae attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Caitlyn Smith

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Caitlyn Smith attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Danielle Bradbery

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images Danielle Bradbery attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Brothers Osborne

Jason Kempin/Getty Images T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Megan Moroney

Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images Megan Moroney attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

O.N.E. The Duo's Tekitha and Prana Supreme

Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images Tekitha Supreme and Prana Supreme of O.N.E The Duo attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Madeline Edwards

Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images Madeline Edwards attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Kelsea Ballerini

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A