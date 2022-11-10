Stars showed up in their best looks at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.

Nominated artists and more walked the event's red carpet in elegant and creative ensembles to celebrate the biggest night in country music.

MORE: CMA Awards 2022: Early winners revealed on 'Good Morning America'

Luke Bryan is hosting the award show for the second time with Peyton Manning, who will take the CMA stage as host for the first time.

The show kicks off live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Check out some of the red carpet looks below and check back here for more as your favorite artists continue to arrive on the carpet.

MORE: CMA Awards 2022: How to watch the show, who is nominated and more
Editor's Picks

Jessica Chastain

PHOTO: Jessica Chastain attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Jessica Chastain attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.

Carrie Underwood

PHOTO: Carrie Underwood attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning

PHOTO: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Lainey Wilson

PHOTO: Lainey Wilson attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Lainey Wilson attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Miranda Lambert

PHOTO: Miranda Lambert attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Reba McEntire

PHOTO: Reba McEntire attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Reba McEntire attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Wynonna Judd

PHOTO: Wynonna Judd attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Wynonna Judd attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

PHOTO: Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Ashley McBryde

PHOTO: Ashley McBryde attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images
Ashley McBryde attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Breland

PHOTO: Breland attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Breland attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Katy Perry

PHOTO: Katy Perry attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Katy Perry attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Carly Pearce

PHOTO: Carly Pearce attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Carly Pearce attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Elle King

PHOTO: Elle King attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Elle King attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Maddie and Tae

PHOTO: Maddie Font and Tae Kerr of Maddie & Tae attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images
Maddie Font and Tae Kerr of Maddie & Tae attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Caitlyn Smith

PHOTO: Caitlyn Smith attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Caitlyn Smith attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Danielle Bradbery

PHOTO: Danielle Bradbery attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Danielle Bradbery attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi

PHOTO: Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Brothers Osborne

PHOTO: T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Megan Moroney

PHOTO: Megan Moroney attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images
Megan Moroney attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

O.N.E. The Duo's Tekitha and Prana Supreme

PHOTO: Tekitha Supreme and Prana Supreme of O.N.E The Duo attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images
Tekitha Supreme and Prana Supreme of O.N.E The Duo attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Madeline Edwards

PHOTO: Madeline Edwards attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Madeline Edwards attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker

PHOTO: Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean

PHOTO: Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Kelsea Ballerini

PHOTO: Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A

PHOTO: Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.