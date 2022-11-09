"Good Morning America" is getting ready for country music's biggest night by sharing some early winners for tonight's show.

Ahead of the 56th annual CMA Awards, airing live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, the winners of the music video of the year and musical event of the year categories were revealed exclusively on "GMA."

Cody Johnson was honored with the music video of the year award and Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde received the award for musical event of the year.

Music video of the year





"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) -- Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) (Director: Blake Lively)

"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) (Director: Harper Smith)

"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) (Director: Michael Monaco)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Director: Alexa Campbell)

"'Til You Can't" -- Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney) -- WINNER





Musical event of the year





"Beers On Me" -- Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY (Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman)

"If I Didn't Love You" -- Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood (Producer: Michael Knox)

"Longneck Way To Go" -- Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) (Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

"Never Say Never" -- Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) (Producer: Zach Crowell)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne) -- WINNER





Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host the 2022 CMA Awards live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Going into the big night, Lainey Wilson leads the nominations with six nods, while Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Shane McAnally follow closely behind her with five nominations each.

The 2022 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 9, live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Check out everything you need to know ahead of the show here.