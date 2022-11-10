Some of country music's biggest stars honored the late Loretta Lynn at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night.
In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs.
Underwood took the stage first, singing Lynn's song "You Ain't Woman Enough," backed by a full band.
Lambert then joined Underwood onstage with the song "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'."
McEntire took the stage shortly after, singing "You're Lookin' at Country."
What a beautiful tribute to the legendary @LorettaLynn by @MirandaLambert, @Reba McEntire and @CarrieUnderwood to kick off the #CMAawards.✨ pic.twitter.com/ASDDq8mpVQ— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 10, 2022
The three then joined together to sing Lynn's hit song "Coal Miner's Daughter."
Prior to the performance, a video of Lynn winning entertainer of the year in 1972 was shown.
Lynn's career in country music spanned six decades. In that time, she became known as the queen of country music with her songwriting, which tackled boundary-pushing topics drawn from her experiences as a wife and mother, and her songs inspired other women in country music to speak their truth.