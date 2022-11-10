Some of country music's biggest stars honored the late Loretta Lynn at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs.

PHOTO: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
MORE: Country music icon Loretta Lynn, singer of 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' dies at 90

Underwood took the stage first, singing Lynn's song "You Ain't Woman Enough," backed by a full band.

Lambert then joined Underwood onstage with the song "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'."

McEntire took the stage shortly after, singing "You're Lookin' at Country."

The three then joined together to sing Lynn's hit song "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Editor's Picks

Prior to the performance, a video of Lynn winning entertainer of the year in 1972 was shown.

PHOTO: Loretta Lynn performs during the 2011 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, June 11, 2011, in Manchester, Tenn.
WireImage via Getty Images
Loretta Lynn performs during the 2011 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, June 11, 2011, in Manchester, Tenn.
MORE: Loretta Lynn releases new album, 'Still Woman Enough,' featuring Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and more

Lynn's career in country music spanned six decades. In that time, she became known as the queen of country music with her songwriting, which tackled boundary-pushing topics drawn from her experiences as a wife and mother, and her songs inspired other women in country music to speak their truth.