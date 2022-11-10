Some of country music's biggest stars honored the late Loretta Lynn at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

In a moving tribute to the legendary country singer, who died in October at the age of 90, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire opened the show with a medley of Lynn's popular songs.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

Underwood took the stage first, singing Lynn's song "You Ain't Woman Enough," backed by a full band.

Lambert then joined Underwood onstage with the song "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'."

McEntire took the stage shortly after, singing "You're Lookin' at Country."

The three then joined together to sing Lynn's hit song "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Prior to the performance, a video of Lynn winning entertainer of the year in 1972 was shown.

WireImage via Getty Images Loretta Lynn performs during the 2011 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, June 11, 2011, in Manchester, Tenn.