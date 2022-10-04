The entertainment world is mourning the loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn.

Lynn, best known for her song "Coal Miner's Daughter" and the seven-time Academy Award-nominated 1980 biopic of the same name, died Tuesday at the age of 90.

FilmMagic/Getty Images, FILE Loretta Lynn performs in Birmingham, Ala., Oct. 16, 2009.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," her family said in a statement.

Lynn paved the way for women in the country music genre as the Country Music Association's first female vocalist of the year, an award she won in 1967 and repeated twice, in 1972 and 1973.

She was outspoken in her music about issues that affected women -- such as with her 1975 song "The Pill," which discussed birth control and was banned by radio stations -- and about her own rags-to-riches story, having been born and raised in rural Butcher Holler, Kentucky.

See how the country music world and other celebrities are remembering Lynn.

LeAnn Rimes:

oh, sweet loretta lynn… what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul! may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends. #lorettalynn #riplorettalynn — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) October 4, 2022

Carole King: "She was an inspiration. R.I.P. Loretta Lynn."

Ty Herndon: "Loretta Lynn was an angel in this industry and in this world. My heart and my prayers go out to her family and everyone who loved her so."

Ingrid Andress:

there are not enough words to thank you @LorettaLynn for making a path for women in country to ride on. your songs and stories will be with us forever. Rest in peace 🤍 — Ingrid Andress (@IngridAndress) October 4, 2022

Stella Parton: "My heart is broken with the news of my sweet friend Loretta Lynn passing. I will remember all the sweet visits and laughs we shared. RIP sweet Angel."

Lynda Carter: "I am glad she was able to share her wisdom and talent with the world for as long as she did. We will miss her. R.I.P. Loretta Lynn."

Mickey Guyton: "Rest in power sweet angel."

Carly Pearce:

She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I'll be singing "Dear Miss Loretta" with a little extra love tonight at the @opry ♥️ Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel 🕊 #RIP pic.twitter.com/fiUNnTrlvZ — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) October 4, 2022

Blake Shelton: "Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away... Prayers to her family."

Reba McEntire: "I always did and I always will love Loretta," McEntire wrote on Instagram. "She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.

Dolly Parton:

George Strait:

We're sure going to miss @LorettaLynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road. — gs pic.twitter.com/TxniY3Qmgs — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) October 4, 2022

Kid Rock: "RIP Miss Loretta. I find it very difficult to put your beautiful soul, talent and friendship into words right now... so I will use the ones you said to me and so many others, so many times... 'I love you honey' Kid Rock."

Darius Rucker:

She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel. pic.twitter.com/oPVgfrO1vd — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) October 4, 2022

Trace Adkins:

Loretta Lynn

The poet that could contextualize her life has yet to be born. I'll cherish the memories of the times I was in her presence. Rest In peace, darling. @LorettaLynn pic.twitter.com/IOh8u2929c — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) October 4, 2022

Billy Ray Cyrus: "Celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn. One of my highest honors was being joined by her and George Jones on a song I wrote called 'Country Music Has The Blues.' She handed me this wonderful gift on that day."

Oh, man. Rest in all kinds of power, Loretta Lynn. We'll miss you. Here's a clip a friend just sent me of @kdlang and me doing Loretta's 'You Ain't Woman Enough' in 1988. https://t.co/zxNebk1pA9 — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) October 4, 2022