Nominated artists and more walked the event's red carpet in elegant and creative ensembles to celebrate the biggest night in country music.
Luke Bryan is hosting the award show for the second time with Peyton Manning, who will take the CMA stage as host for the first time.
The show kicks off live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Check out some of the red carpet looks below and check back here for more as your favorite artists continue to arrive on the carpet.
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Wynonna Judd
Wynonna Judd attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images
Breland
Breland attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Katy Perry
Katy Perry attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Elle King
Elle King attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Maddie and Tae
Maddie Font and Tae Kerr of Maddie & Tae attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images
Caitlyn Smith
Caitlyn Smith attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Danielle Bradbery
Danielle Bradbery attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi
Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The Brothers Osborne
T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images
O.N.E. The Duo's Tekitha and Prana Supreme
Tekitha Supreme and Prana Supreme of O.N.E The Duo attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Davis/WireImage via Getty Images
Madeline Edwards
Madeline Edwards attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Sara Kauss/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images