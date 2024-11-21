Showstopping looks from the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Celebrity couples hit the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet Wednesday night wearing their best and brightest.
Host Luke Bryan and wife Caroline, Kelsea Ballerini and boyfriend Chase Stokes, and Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty were among the lovebirds who stepped out for country music's biggest night outside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
The 58th annual awards show, hosted by Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, airs live on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and streams on Hulu the next day.
Scroll below to see all the couples who hit the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet and follow along here for updates throughout the night.