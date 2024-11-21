Showstopping looks from the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The 2024 CMA Awards are officially here, and country music's biggest night is proving to be just as much about fashion as it is about music.
This year's red carpet has been flooded with stars wearing bold colors, dazzling embellishments, and nods to classic country glam.
From elegant floor-length gowns to cowboy-inspired accents that pay homage to the genre's roots, this year's fashion is all about blending tradition with modern flair.
Curious to see who rocked the best looks on the red carpet? Check out some of the most standout ensembles from this year's biggest stars.