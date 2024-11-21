Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea Freeman are hitting the carpet at the 2024 CMA Awards.
The World Series MVP arrived in an all-grey, buttoned-up shirt and slacks, while Chelsea Freeman opted for a full white suit.
The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman will take the stage to present an award at the show Wednesday night.
Freddie Freeman is coming off a successful season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he assisted in a playoff run while battling an injury, helped lift the Dodgers to a World Series win, and pulled in the World Series MVP award.
Freddie Freeman has presented at the CMA's before, taking the stage at the award show in 2021 while he was a member of the Atlanta Braves.
In an interview with Good Morning America conducted prior to Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, Chelsea Freeman spoke about the hardships the Freeman family faced this year including their son Max's Guillain-Barré syndrome diagnosis.
"I think it's so cool that Freddie finally gets to have his shining moment," said Chelsea Freeman of her husband's World Series performance.
The 58th Annual CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Hulu and "Good Morning America."