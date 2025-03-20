"Coco 2" is officially in the works at Pixar.
The follow-up to the hit animated film "Coco" is in development and set to re-unite the two directors behind the massively popular 2017 movie. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the development of the new film during The Walt Disney Company's annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.
"While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure," Iger said, according to a press release. "And we can't wait to share more soon."
Lee Unkrich, the director behind the original "Coco," which took home two Oscars, will reunite with his co-director on the project, Adrian Molina.
Mark Nielsen, the producer of "Toy Story 4," is also onboard to produce the project.
Pixar shared the news on social media Thursday, writing, "Disney and Pixar's Coco 2 is officially in the works!"
"Coco" told the story of 12-year-old Miguel, an aspiring musician who "embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors," where, with the help of several new friends, he uncovers "the mysteries behind his family's stories and traditions," according to a synopsis.
The film brought home the Academy Awards for best original song and best animated feature.
"Coco" brought in $796,397,165 in total worldwide box office, according to The Numbers.
