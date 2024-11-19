Chris Martin helps young fan find comfortable spot at concert
Coldplay/YouTube
Coldplay has debuted the video for their song "The Karate Kid," starring Daniel LaRusso himself, Ralph Macchio.
The "Fix You" band released the new music video, which was directed by Chris Candy, on Tuesday.
In it, Macchio plays a busking musician down on his luck when he happens to score a ticket to a Coldplay concert.
When it turns out Chris Martin can't sing, he invites someone from the crowd onstage to help him, which turns out to be Macchio.
"The Karate Kid" song appears on the deluxe version of Coldplay's new album, "Moon Music" which released earlier this year.
Coldplay will launch a U.S. stadium tour in May.