The fashion at the star-studded world premiere of "The Color Purple" did not disappoint.

The stars of the upcoming film showed off their best looks at Thursday night's premiere at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Fantasia Barrino, who was styled by Daniel Hawkins, wore a black and white polka-dot custom look from Sergio Hudson. The designer shared a note on Instagram about the star wearing his label, writing, "Some things are more important than fashion or a placement on the carpet. It meant the world to me to be a part of this moment with @tasiasword..."

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor attends the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum, Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson, who was styled by Wayman + Micah, wore a captivating black and white gown from the label Vlora Mustafa.

Taraji P. Henson attends the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum, Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images

Henson and Barrino are joined in the film by an all-star cast that also includes Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Steven Spielberg, who directed the 1985 film adaptation of Alice Walker's classic novel, serves as an executive producer for the film, which hits theaters Dec. 25. Oprah is also producing the upcoming film along with Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

Check out more looks from the purple carpet below.

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey attends the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum, Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images

Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey, right, and Tyler Perry attend the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum, Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys attends the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum, Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum, Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose attends the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum, Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. Steven Simione/FilmMagic via Getty Images

H.E.R.

H.E.R. attends the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum, Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. Steven Simione/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Andra Day

Andra Day attends the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum, Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey attends the world premiere of "The Color Purple" at the Academy Museum, Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images

Colman Domingo and Fantasia Barrino