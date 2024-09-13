Emmy nominee Carol Burnett is in contention to bring home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series on Sunday night at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
The Emmy vet sat down with ABC News as part of a "20/20" special "The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts" with Robin Roberts, which airs on ABC Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.
At 91, the nomination for her role as Norma Dellacorte on the Apple TV+ series "Palm Royale" is nothing new for the comedy legend. It is her 25th nod, and would be her eighth win if she were to bring home the award. If she wins, she is poised to make history as the oldest woman to take home an acting Emmy. (The late Betty White currently holds the title for her win at age 88.)
Burnett shared that despite her 25 nominations, she still enjoys seeing the biggest names in television at the show. When asked who she's looking forward to seeing, she responded, "Everybody. Yeah, I'm a stargazer."
The "Palm Royale" star also shared advice to first-time nominees– a list on which names like Ryan Gosling are included this year- when the big moment comes and their category is called.
"Well, of course, you're happy. And when your name's called, I've always been surprised," she said with a laugh. "Rather than saying, 'Oh, I think I'm gonna get it,' and then be disappointed. It's always a happy surprise."
The comedy legend who got her start over 60 years ago also discussed her role as Norma on the show. She said when she first got the call to join a cast that included Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney, Laura Dern and Ricky Martin she said. "I'm in. I don't care what you want me to do."
She said she was also informed that she would be in a coma for the first few episodes, to which she joked, "Do I get paid?"
On Sunday night, Burnett will be up against fellow nominees Liza Colón-Zayas from "The Bear," Hannah Einbinder from "Hacks," Janelle James from "Abbott Elementary," Sheryl Lee Ralph from "Abbott Elementary" and Meryl Streep from "Only Murders In The Building."
Also in her sitdown with Roberts, Burnett, who had said if she could work with any actor it would be Meryl Streep, was surprised with a video message from Streep. Burnett was shown a clip of Streep learning about Burnett's desires and responding with delight saying, "I'm available!"
"That is so sweet!" remarked Burnett watching the video of Streep. She then called Streep "one of the greatest actresses in the world."
Burnett also recalled the first award she ever received, the most outstanding newcomer award, which she received in 1952 at UCLA. She called that award her "favorite one."
"I never expected it," said Burnett. "I never expected to be a performer."
Watch the extended conversation on "The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts" with Robin Roberts, which airs Friday, Sept. 13 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.