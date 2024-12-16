"Community" star Yvette Nicole Brown is officially off the market!
The 53-year-old actress tied the knot with Anthony Davis on Saturday, Dec. 14, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, her representative confirmed to "Good Morning America" on Monday.
Brown, whose mother died in 2021, told People that she walked down the aisle with her brother Paris, who stepped in for her father who has Alzheimer's disease.
"So my brother and his sister stood in," Brown explained. "So it was nice to walk down the aisle toward family and with family, even if it's not the family we wish we had in those roles."
Brown shared that she felt no hesitation about the big day.
"I had no nerves when it came to marrying this man," she said. "He is the one for me. Absolutely."
For the ceremony, Brown wore a stunning mermaid-style gown designed by Ines Di Santo, while Davis opted for a custom brown suit from Vinny's Custom Clothes.
This marks Davis’ second marriage and Brown’s first. The couple first met in their twenties but lost touch for several years before reconnecting in 2021 when Davis reached out after the death of Brown's mother.
Having found love later in life, Brown told People she hopes her love will inspire others.
"It's never too late,” she said. "I'm not someone who really likes a lot of attention, and I realized there's a way that I could have a wedding where I made it more about other people, in the sense that because I am of a certain age and I never thought it would happen for me, my wedding can be an inspirational moment."
She continued, "I feel like it's important to make sure that the way God has blessed me, that I remind people that He is still in the blessing business, and can totally bless them as well."