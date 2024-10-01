Best of Rebel Wilson
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images
Rebel Wilson and her wife Ramona Agruma are fashionably taking over Europe.
The newly married couple stepped out in Paris on Sept. 30, just two days after their destination wedding in Sardinia, Italy, on Sept. 28.
Wilson and Agruma, who both wore gorgeous white bridal gowns to tie the knot, held hands as they wore all-black looks in the French capital city.
"Paris night out 💜 On our way to @maisonyoshiki fashion show," Agruma captioned an Instagram post.
Wilson took to the comments section, writing, "We got from full white to full black!"
The "Pitch Perfect" alum and Agruma shared a joint Instagram post over the weekend from their wedding, captioning it, "Married 💍 Sardinia 28.9.24."