"Pitch Perfect" star Rebel Wilson opened up to People about losing her virginity at 35 and her hope to inspire other young people to feel comfortable in exploring sexuality at their own pace.

"People that said, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' And then I'm sitting here thinking, 'Oh my God, my number's 35. What the h*ll? I'm going to look like the biggest loser,'" Wilson told People.

Rebel Wilson attends the 2024 AACTA Awards, Feb. 10, 2024, in Gold Coast, Australia. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Wilson said the topic is one of several she will cover in her upcoming memoir "Rebel Rising."

The actress, 44, added that she hoped sharing her story would alleviate pressure on her younger fans.

"And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person," she said.

Wilson also opened up about avoiding the subject when possible.

"There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23,'" she said.

Wilson's new memoir "Rebel Rising" hits shelves on April 2.